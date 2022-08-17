Gov’t registers 933 tobacco law infractions in H1

In the first six months of 2022, 933 tobacco law violations were registered, of which 918 related to people identified as smoking in prohibited areas.

According to the Health Bureau (SSM), seven cases related to illegalities on tobacco product labels, six cases related to the illegal sale of products of tobacco on shelves and two cases related to the illegal sale of electronic cigarettes.

SSM carried out a total of 149,748 inspections at establishments in the first half of this year, which represents an increase of 3,364 inspections (2.3%) compared to the same period last year.

Night inspections, stores and commercial establishments continued to be the main inspection targets, representing 47% of the total. Restaurant establishments follow, representing 27.4%, while the remaining establishments, such as venues where amusement machines and video games are operated, cybercafés, saunas and bars accounted for 25.6%.

In June, authorities identified 117 places with the highest incidence of infractions, including Novos Jogos (Praia do Manduco), Brilhantismo Shopping Center Building, POCO Cultural Creative Center Ltd., among others. 341 inspections were carried out at these sites and 42 indictments were issued.

Regarding the type of establishment with the highest number of infringement cases, 175 cases (18.8%) were registered in catering establishments, 145 (15.5%) in parks/gardens and leisure areas, and in indoor settings intended for collective use, 96 cases were detected (10.3%).

With regard to compliance with the law in casinos, the SSM and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau carried out 301 inspections of casinos in Macau. In this context, 31 individuals were charged with smoking in prohibited places. Regarding the payment of fines, 834 people (89.4%) paid fines. LV