Gov’t report recommends electric vehicles

The Macau Environmental Condition Report 2020 noted that, with a tighter air quality standard to be implemented this year, the use of electric vehicles and clean energy should be further promoted.

In recent years, Macau has levied a series of air pollution control measures, such as elevating the standards of monitoring vehicle exhaust and those on major static sources of air pollutants.

For example, the measures have made “certain” improvements in the emission of air pollutants related to SO2 and PM2.5. Furthermore, the government will implement controls on other sources of pollutants.

It also noted that last year, although both the number and density of vehicles in the city has grown in comparison to year 2019, atmospheric pollutants and greenhouse gas emitted by transport-related activities significant dropped due to the fall in the amount of energy consumed.

Discussing that, the report revealed that the terminal consumption of energy last year has fallen by more than 30%. Atmospheric pollutants and greenhouse gas emission from local power production have also fallen.

In addition, air quality has improved last year as part of the side effects from the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report, three air quality monitoring stations located in a high-density residential district, Macau Peninsula roadside and in Taipa high density residential district have not recorded any unsatisfactory data.

The other three stations located at open-air areas have recorded unsatisfactory data for 10 to 16 days, mainly due to the ozone level crossing the acceptable threshold. The station in Ká-Hó has recorded an index of 144, which was the poorest air quality level recorded last year.

Considering the air quality last year, Macau saw better quality in June and July, and worse quality in October and November. In normal circumstances, in the summer, Macau tends to have sea breezes from the south.

Regarding the deteriorating ozone problem in Macau, the report recommends that the city cooperate with other governments within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

On the other hand, supervision at energy refilling stations on collection of fuel exhaust should continue. Supervision and analyses on ozone level should also be encouraged. Moreover, reduction on pollutant emission, with particular emphasis on electricity production and transport, should be actualized. Developmental strategies must be made to lower carbon emission. Individuals are also encouraged to change their lifestyle and lead a greener life. AL