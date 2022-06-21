Gov’t reports 10 new cases, tally rises to 46

Macau is still battling with its worse Covid-19 outbreak yet as the city has already recorded a total of 46 new SARS-CoV-2 infections of unknown origin as of 9 a.m. today.

The figure is 10 cases higher compared to what was reported last night.

The cases involve 35 women and 12 men, aged between eight months and 89 years old. 10 of the 46 were symptomatic confirmed cases, while 34 are classified as asymptomatic. Three is considered “under investigation.”

The Health Bureau (SSM) has put 1502 people under follow-up, with 249 close contacts, 134 second-level close contacts and 920 with itinerary intersections.

Health officials found the current conditions worrying and “unprecedented.”

According to the center, “At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.”

According to the figures revealed, until 10 p.m. last night, a total of 585,666 people had already completed their tests, from which 360,211 had already been analyzed and returned negative.

11 cases of preliminary positive 10-in-1 samples were recorded.