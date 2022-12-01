Gov’t reports 10 new cases

Authorities have reported a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases as of 8 p.m. last night, majority of which are directly connected to the 74-year-old taxi driver that tested positive earlier this week.

According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, the driver’s wife tested positive yesterday morning, as well as the 69-year-old retiree who lives in the same building as the couple.

Also related to the cabbie is a 77-year-old retired man who dined in with him and was under medical observation since the evening of November 28.

The patient’s cycle threshold (CT) value showed that it was an early-stage infection.

The other patient is a 69-year-old retired man who underwent a rapid antigen test on November 28 as he “reportedly felt tired.”

On Tuesday, he continued to feel tired and developed a cough in the afternoon. He underwent another rapid antigen test and the result was positive, so he was referred to the emergency service of the public hospital to undergo NAT, the results of which confirmed the positive result.

His wife also tested positive yesterday morning.

The cases are classified as “related to an imported case.”

Authorities also reported a case involving a 36-year-old male non-resident worker from mainland China and his 29-year-old wife, a Macau resident, who works at Wynn Palace’s Human Resources department, among four others. Staff Reporter