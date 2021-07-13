Gov’t saved MOP1.8 million per month in rent since Dec 2020

As of December 2020, the government has saved a total of MOP1.8 million per month in rent, thanks to the relocation of certain departments to a new government multi-purpose building in Pac On.

This observation was made by the Financial Services Bureau (DSF) in a written reply to lawmaker Leong Sun Iok.

Lok previously submitted a query to the government in which he criticized the authorities for spending over MOP800 million every year just for the lease of office buildings, warehouses and parking spaces.

He urged the government to better make use of public funds, especially during the pandemic.

In their reply, the DSF stated that the authorities had implemented a set of policies to better regulate leasing practices across several departments. For instance, departments are required to offer a clear rationale if they want to renew a property lease so as to avoid unnecessary renting.

If departments wish to rent a new property for expanded operations, they are now required to submit their reasoning which will then be vetted by the DSF.

The DSF vows to do its best to designate public properties for public operations. Only if there is a lack of government property will the departments be allowed to rent private premises.