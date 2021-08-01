Gov’t says 5G will accelerate tech advancement of local companies

Director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), Derby Lau, has said that the establishment of the 5G network in Macau as well as the continued optimization of the local infrastructure and communication technologies “can contribute positively to support the digital transformation of local companies and the development of technological innovation.” Lau was replying to a written inquiry to the government on the subject, which was submitted by lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho.

In his reply, Lau stressed that the government wants to promote the construction of smart infrastructure and a digital economy, which includes promoting the use of information technology by small and medium-sized companies to update their systems to better match new consumer habits and market development trends.

Nevertheless, the director failed to give a concrete explanation, as requested by the lawmaker, of the exact role of the 5G network in this process and how it could generate economic progress for the community in general.

Not much was said in reply to the most pressing questions asked by Pereira Coutinho on the subject, with Lau declining to provide any information on the current status of the licensing process for the usage of the 5G network.

The lawmaker wanted to know from the government the exact conditions for the awarding of 5G licenses to the operators.

Lau only replied that the government, “is planning to start work on the 5G licensing according to the current legislation,” adding that any details would be announced in due course.

Several professionals from the telecommunication field under the Macao Communications Development Association (MCDA) told the Times in an exclusive interview earlier this year that Macau’s geographic location and size could be an advantage for the implementation and testing of new technologies. This could not only lead to the advanced development of information and communication technologies locally but also boost economic diversification.

The MCDA also noted that one of the most relevant aspects that could shift technology back onto the right track would involve the establishment of a free market for communications in which all players could compete fairly, presenting new services and technological advancements to benefit everyone.

Pereira Coutinho also questioned the government on the favoritism that has been shown over the years to the telecom service provider CTM. However, the government refused to comment, with Lau only noting that the relevant law concerning the public telecommunications service contract and convergency contract is already in the legislative process. He added that its enforcement, “will create, in the future, more favorable conditions for the local telecommunications sector and the construction of the 5G network.”