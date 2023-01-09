Gov’t scraps health codes

The government has announced that the Macao Health Code, which has been a requirement in the majority of public and private sits in the past three years should not be a requirement for entry to any venue. People in Macau do not need to declare their health conditions on the health code system. The yellow and red codes have also been suspended.

People with no respiratory symptoms should not be unreasonably required to take SARS-CoV-2 tests, but those with symptoms may be asked to take a test.

The government “will continually” instruct medical, social and non-tertiary education venues on the improvement of disease prevention measures.

Those testing positive for Covid-19 are recommended to remain at home and refrain from activities with crowds or without a mask. They are not recommended to take public transport. Meanwhile, those without severe symptoms are allowed to go to work.

FLU MEdications limit

The government has implemented a limit on the individual transport of flu medications out of Macau to five packs per person.

The restriction has already taken effect.

Medications affected include pain and fever relief medications, flu medicines, mucus and cough medicines, as well as SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits.

Each person is limited to taking a maximum of five packages – regardless of whether the medicine is contained in a box or bottle – out of Macau.

The restriction came only after the government announced that the city had passed its peak of infections, during which many people in Macau struggled to source medications apart from the anti-Covid-19 medication pack supplied by the government.

In December last year, people in Macau experienced a rush on mucus and cough medicines because they were not included in the anti-Covid-19 medication pack.

An exemption applies to those needing to take more than the permitted quantity out of Macau due to their habitual residences being outside of Macau. These people will be allowed to do so with medical certification. AL