Gov’t shortens quarantine period to 10 days

The quarantine period for inbound travellers from overseas will be shortened from 14 days to 10 days, the government announced today.

From June 15, individuals who meet certain conditions and enter the SAR from Hong Kong, Taiwan or foreign places will be subject to a “10+7” anti-epidemic measure (i.e. 10 days of centralized medical observation in isolation and seven days of self-health monitoring).

The passenger should have completed the course of Covid-19 vaccination prior to entry; and have tested negative in the nucleic acid tests on arrival and during the period of centralized medical observation in isolation.

According to a statement, during the period of self-health monitoring, the Macao Health Code will be displayed in green colour, subject to the receipt of nucleic acid tests on Day 11, 12, 14, 16 and 17 of arrival.

Those who fail to take the test as scheduled will be assigned a Macao Health Code in yellow colour; if no test is taken after 24 hours of the specified dates, their Macao Health Code will turn red.

Also, arrivals from the Hong Kong SAR, the region of Taiwan or foreign places are not allowed to travel to mainland China via the Macau SAR until the nucleic acid test conducted on the 14th day of entry returns as negative.