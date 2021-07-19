Gov’t signs agreement with CCTV parent company

The China Media Group (CMG) has authorized the broadcast of two Olympic Games this year, as well as of celebratory programs of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in Macau.

CMG is the parent company of China Central Television (CCTV).

At the agreement signing ceremony yesterday, it was announced that the public broadcaster of Macau, the Teledifusão de Macau (TDM), will have the right to broadcast both the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The former will open in four days, with the latter taking place in six months’ time.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng attended the ceremony yesterday and expressed his personal congratulations for CMG’s latest three steps in the city.

Ho said that the government would step up collaboration with CMG in order to promote further Macau’s image and culture to the world, and to showcase the city’s implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macau characteristics.

These efforts were designed to advance the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area initiative, Ho added.

The government head recalled the agreement that the Macau government signed with CMG on December 26 last year. “These various activities are the embodiment of the effective implementation of the agreement,” Ho said. “It marks the further deepening of cooperation between our two sides and makes Macau residents more deeply aware of the care and support of the central government.”

The CE said that Macau will work with CMG to tell the Chinese story well, spread the voice of China and show the true, three-dimensional and comprehensive China.

Meanwhile, CMG’s president and editor-in-chief, Shen Haixiong, pointed out that the group is completely ready to broadcast the major events to audiences in Macau.

“[CMG] is fully prepared to use ‘5G+4K/8K+AI’ and other cutting-edge technologies to show the charm of the Olympic Games more clearly and vividly, and bring audiences an unprecedented on-site experience,” Shen said at the ceremony. “[CMG] hopes that the majority of Macau compatriots can enjoy […] the wonderful Olympics, while sharing the great glory of the prosperity and strength of the motherland.”

The Macau broadcast of the two Olympic Games will be available in Cantonese, Portuguese and Putonghua.

Meanwhile, CMG’s Asia-Pacific Headquarters yesterday signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the University of Macau, through which the latter will be able to use journalistic, audio-visual and other materials from CMG for education, research and thinktank purposes.

In addition to the sporting events, CMG yesterday also launched a broadcasting venture in which programs celebrating the centennial of the CCP’s inauguration will be screened. The programs will be aired on the TDM.