Gov’t signs collaboration with China Media Group to promote sports, culture

The SAR government struck a strategic collaboration agreement with China’s chief state media company China Media Group (CMG) on December 26, with a view to capitalize on CMG’s clout to give Macau’s sports industry a stronger presence and foothold, as well as better integrate the city into the nation’s development.

In the partnership, both parties agreed to co-host the second season of “Top Speed China” in 2021, an online racing event simulator founded in 2020 and produced by the sports channel of CCTV, one of the divisions of CMG.

Following the signing ceremony, Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng officiated the inauguration ceremony of “Top Speed China” that same day at the Macau Science Center. He said in his opening remarks that the esports event will “unleash new opportunities for the promotion and development of Macau’s sports events.”

“We will continue to team up with CMG to open up more channels for circulating information about sports events, accelerate the development of the city’s sports industry, deepen the city’s economic diversification and shape Macau into a World Center of Tourism and Leisure,” Ho added.

As per the accord, the final of the upcoming season of “Top Speed China” is set to take place in Macau in 2021, with players racing on the Guia Circuit.

Ho believes the Guia Circuit — an iconic and challenging circuit, which has also been recognized as one the world’s most famous street circuits — will help inject big doses of excitement into the match and broaden its appeal.

Ho regards CMG as a leader, steering the development of the radio and television industry. He vowed to use the influence and broad appeal of CMG to better coordinate and organize Macau’s key publicity reporting, promote the city’s diverse culture, and power the development of the sports industry.

Aside from sports events, the agreement also indicated that the SAR government and CMG will deepen cooperations, making a series of productions, including news reports, film and television dramas, documentaries and cultural programs.

Another highlight of the partnership will be the production of two extensive documentaries, “Aerial China Macau” and “The Taste of Macau,” both of which will be presented in 4K resolution. Both parties will tap into the two programs to increase Macau’s exposure and allure through its heritage sites, manifold culture and local cuisine.

President of CMG Shen Haixiong said during the signing ceremony that CMG would make the most of its resources to bring more world-class events for Macau’s citizens and strive to broadcast the New Year’s Gala in Macau. In addition, the company will work closely with the SAR government to position CMG as a media hub, which will be designated to enhance cooperations with Portuguese-speaking countries.

The agreement between the government and CMG was signed at the Macau Government Headquarters by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong U and the director of CMG’s Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Office Xing Bo. It was witnessed by Macau’s CE, the president of CMG and vice-director of the Central People’s Government Liaison Office in Macau Zhang Rongshun. Staff reporter