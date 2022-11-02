Gov’t spent over MOP1b on June 18 outbreak

In its attempts to contain the June 18 Covid-19 outbreak, the government spent more than MOP1 billion, a government report revealed.

The report was issued recently by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre recapping and reviewing the work done in the course of containing the spread of Covid-19 in June, July and August.

The June 18 outbreak brought the first de-facto lockdown to the city, which the government insisted as being “relative standstill.” When the tightest restrictions were in place, members of the public even needed a pass issued by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) to go to work by bus.

The money was mainly spent on 14 rounds of citywide SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test (NAT) drives, rounds of key area and key population NAT drives, as well as procurements of SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits and KN95 masks, among other expenditures.

Between June 18 and August 7, there were 1,821 infections recorded, with six senior residents succumbing to complications following the contraction of the virus, which is also referred to as dying with Covid-19.

In the report, the government described itself as having been “highly efficient in making adjustments and mobilizing resources.”