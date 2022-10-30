Gov’t starts to cancel events, mandates residents to undergo RAT

The SAR government has started to cancel events or cut them short, while mandating all people in Macau to take SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for three consecutive days – from today until November 1 – of which the results must be uploaded to the Macau health code platform.

This comes after the three new cases that were detected today – an addition to the Fai Chi Kei Covid-19 cluster that currently has four positive cases.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre received a report from the Zhuhai authorities last night that one 43-year-old female Macau resident was found to have common activity track with a positive case in Zhuhai, at Shunda Express in Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre.

The Health Bureau immediately arranged sampling and medical observation for the woman, who then tested positive in the early hours of today. She was sent to the Public Health Clinical Centre at Estrada do Alto de Coloane for further diagnosis and treatment.

Her two sons, aged 13, also tested positive.

In a statement today, the Sports Bureau announces that Obstacle Challenge Macao and Super Kids Macao 2022, originally scheduled to be held this afternoon, is now cancelled. Further arrangements will be announced in due course.

NAT changes

From 6 p.m. today until preliminary 11:59 p.m., November 14, travellers between Macau and Zhuhai should hold 24-hour SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test (NAT) results.