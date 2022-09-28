Gov’t suspends weekly Covid press briefing 

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has announced it will suspend the regular press conferences that occur on Thursday, as Macau has “entered the normalization stage of pandemic prevention.” In a statement, the bureau pledged it will “closely monitor changes in the epidemiological situation inside and outside Macau, and will continue to release the latest information on the epidemic situation and relevant prevention measures in a timely manner through different channels and methods.” In future, press conferences will be held according to the need to answer questions from the media and the public.

MGTO celebrates tourism day with Tray Race

As part of a long-standing tradition, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) organized a ‘Tray Race’ to celebrate World Tourism Day. Suspended last year because of the pandemic outbreak, the Tray Race resumed this year with a new theme involving Chinese fashion outfits. The Tray Race is divided into male and female categories. The first, second and third prizes and the Best Costume Award are presented for each category. This year, the Best Costume Award was in the limelight. Contestants were encouraged to wear traditional or vintage Chinese outfits to compete for the award.

DSAL’s internship program garnered nearly 1,000 applications

In collaboration with local enterprises, the Labour Affairs Bureau’s ‘Job Career Internship Program’ has received 983 applications from new graduates. The program aims to allow local young people who have graduated from universities to obtain workplace experience from internships through a three-month work experience program. Vacancies in the financial industry, large-scale leisure enterprises and public affairs enterprises are popular among young people. Companies have accepted 414 people for internships, and 342 of them are willing to participate in internships.