Gov’t taps into Art Macao to drive tourism

The eclectic line-up for the Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021 (Art Macao 2021) was unveiled yesterday. The government has resolved to capitalize on the event to encourage visitor arrivals in the following months.

In the media briefing held at the Macao Cultural Centre yesterday, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), stated in her opening speech that the mega art event is bound to offer a “more in-depth travel experience” to visitors.

Hence, the event is well-positioned to help extend visitors’ length of stay and attract more diversified types of holidaymakers to visit Macau.

“[It] is expected to boost the tourist arrivals to Macau during the summer holiday and autumn period, as a catalyst to help [Macau’s] tourism and tourism-related industries to revive and stimulate Macau’s overall economy,” she said.

Art Macao 2021 will transform the entire city into a canvas with installations across it, from July to October this year.

President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Mok Ian Ian also delivered a speech yesterday. She emphasized that the biannual art campaign is intended to “create a new brand of cultural tourism with a growing global influence, and enrich Macau’s role as a world center of tourism and leisure.”

Art Macao 2021 is also proposed to highlight Macau’s new positioning as “a base for exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as the mainstream and the coexistence of different cultures,” which is stipulated in the Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, promulgated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MoCT) in January this year.

Art Macao 2021 is themed “To Create for Well-being,” paying tribute to one of the sustainable development goals (good health and well-being) defined by the United Nations (UN) between 2016 and 2030.

During these current tumultuous times, Mok hopes that locals and visitors can be rejuvenated, spiritually inspired and rewarded with improved well-being through the artistic journey in this year’s event.

“By gathering the power of contemporary visual arts, it aims to reshape the humanistic spirit in the post-pandemic era, explore new modes and new ideas for the development of Macau’s cultural undertakings and cultural industries,” she added.

Fernandes added that the Art Macao 2021 is an epitome of the “Tourism+” concept, as it is being put together by collaborative efforts between the government, enterprises, local and international associations, professional artists and art lovers.

The exhibition venues will transcend the traditional art space and be extended to other spots like outdoor plazas, heritage sites, educational institutions and integrated resorts.

This year’s event is curated by Qiu Zhijie, one of the most influential contemporary artists in China. He is also the Dean of the School of Experimental Art of the Central Academy of Fine Arts and has received a series of international art awards.

This year marks the second Art Macao event since its debut in 2019. It features 30 art exhibitions in 25 locations and showcases the Creative City Pavilion for the first time, which will display distinctive cultures of various UNESCO Creative Cities, including Macau, Nanjing, Wuhan and Linz.

During the event, integrated resorts will be part of the exhibitors, displaying their own artworks to enrich the festival. These include Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Limited, Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, S.A. (SJM), and Wynn Macau, among others.

According to the official data, the debut of Art Macao in 2019 attracted upwards of 16 million participants.

IC: Scratches on Mandarin’s House now under investigation

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) had already begun restoration work on the historical heritage site, the Mandarin’s House, when it recently discovered scratches on its exterior.

This information was revealed by president of the IC Mok Ian Ian after a press briefing related to the Art Macao 2021.

Mok noted that the bureau has reported the case to the police and can therefore not disclose further information at this stage.

When asked about the possibility of putting up a reinforced wall around the historical site, Mok suggested this was not likely to occur, as the added wall may create an additional burden for the narrow lanes surrounding the site. She added that it would also compromise the site’s ventilation as well.

To safeguard the property, the authorities have already installed surveillance, speed bumps and low-speed road signals to warn drivers.