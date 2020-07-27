Gov’t tests over 25,000 casino frontline workers for Covid-19

Over 25,000 casino workers from Sands China and SJM have undergone Covid-19 testing and all tested negative, the health authorities announced.

During the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre’s press briefing, the medical director of the Conde São Januário Hospital, Alvis Lo Iek Long said that the tests were conducted on the workers over a 10-day period.

The 25,000 tests account for some 8% of the nucleic acid tests conducted in the city as of Friday.

According to Lo, the health authorities are conducting some 11,000 Covid-19 tests per day, but this number could be increased to 16,000 if required.

The Covid-19 nucleic acid testing for frontline casino workers has been rolled out gradually from July 16. Casino operators and the government are evaluating the number of workers at each casino and deploying teams to collect samples accordingly.

A Covid-19 nucleic acid test is also required for anybody wanting to enter a casino. LV