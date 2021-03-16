Gov’t think tank to prioritize city’s Five-Year Plan

The new director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau (DSEDPR) Cheong Chok Man was officially sworn in yesterday and has announced that his leadership would focus on codeveloping the SAR’s Five-Year Plan for 2021-2025.

Back in September 2016, the official document for the Five-Year Development Plan of the Macau SAR (2016-2020) was launched. It is a strategic plan for Macau’s development in the short, medium and long term.

The Five-Year Plan aims to meet the needs of livelihoods and steady economic growth, optimise the industrial structure, and increase exchanges and co-operation between Macau and mainland China.

Cheong said that it would grab opportunities set forth in the national 14th Five-Year Plan during the Two Sessions.

The government think tank would work on boosting the SAR’S relations with Hengqin.

In the recent launch of national 14th Five-Year Plan, it announced that it aims for high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and to improve policy measures to enable local residents to develop and live in the Mainland.

Cheong said that the development and cooperation concerning Hengqin is of importance, therefore, it would divulge the projects it has in accordance with Hengqin.

“The region will create many opportunities for employment and between national integration,” said Cheong. LV