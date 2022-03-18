Gov’t to allow Covid-19 self-tests in addition to NAT

The government will enforce the use of Covid-19 rapid antigen self-tests in specific cases as an additional source of testing to the nucleic acid tests (NAT).

At the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center press briefing, Dr. Leong Iek Hou explained that the government will acquire a large quantity of these tests and also allow the importation of 23 different types and brands of these tests.

The measure does not replace the NAT but is intended to ease the number of tests that need to be conducted by certain people in the course of their employment.

For specific groups of workers including those working in logistics and deliveries, parcel handling, cold chain products, workers in elderly homes, boat crews, prison staff, and workers in closed-loop quarantine hotel facilities, the government will supply rapid antigen tests free of charge. Others must acquire the tests in pharmacies and distribution points to be noted by the health authorities.

Leong also noted that, in the event of an outbreak requiring a lockdown, rapid antigen tests can also be supplied to people undergoing home quarantine.

Leong explained that the rapid antigen tests will not replace NATs but will help to reduce the pressure at NAT testing stations in cases where a large number of tests are required to be administered. RM