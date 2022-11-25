Gov’t to announce gaming tender results tomorrow

The Macau Government will announce the results of the international tender for six gaming concessions at a press conference tomorrow morning (Saturday), the GCS revealed Friday afternoon in a note to the newsrooms.

The press briefing will be held by the Commission of the public tender for “the attribution of concessions to operate games of chance and hazard,” led by Administration and Justice Secretary André Cheong.

According to the Gaming Law, the six concessions will have a duration of 10 years.

Up to November 14 deadline, seven companies submitted their bids. All big-six current operators confirmed their interest to continue to operate in Macau.

The only “outsider” was a company linked to Genting World Resorts, the international gaming mammoth based in Malaysia and with interests in Singapore, Las Vegas and London.

Genting was shortlisted 21 years ago in the first gaming tender but failed to secure a share of the lucrative Macau gaming pie.