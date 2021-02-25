Gov’t to build youth camping and activities venue at Cheoc Van beach

The government plans to build a youth camping and activities complex at Cheoc Van beach in Coloane.

The urban condition plan (PCU) was discussed and approved yesterday afternoon during a meeting of the Urban Planning Committee (CPU) at the Land, Public Works, and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT).

The project will be situated on a vacant land plot alongside the Cheoc Van Nautical Center and will comprise of an area of 1,109 square meters.

According to the information provided at the CPU and an opinion issued by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the trees that are currently occupying the area will be retained and the contractor will also need to pay special attention to the stabilization of the slope to avoid any future collapses or landslides.

According to the information made available by the DSSOPT, the new facility will be linked with the existing Hac Sa Nautical Center.

The complex will have a maximum height of 27 meters and the land occupation percentage is capped at 42.9% of the total ground area.

The architecture of the building itself will also have to harmonize with the current ecological environment and natural landscape by adopting arborization solutions.

Before construction starts, the final design of the venue will have to pass through a process of approval, with opinions to be issued by the IAM and the Environmental Protection Bureau. RM