Gov’t to clarify future of Red Market in 2H

The announcement of the future of the Red Market was delayed due to the difficulties in looking for a provisional substitute during its proposed revamp, Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong said yesterday.

Built in 1936, the red-brick structure is under the protection of the Cultural Heritage Law. Its age has incurred various problems, including a dripping ceiling. The structure was also flooded when severe Typhoon Hato hit in 2017.

Cheong explained that the market is located in the heart of the city and is, at the same time, a crucial shopping facility for residents in that district. He admitted that there were not many places to which the government could temporarily relocate the Red Market.

He hinted that the substitute will likely be the Patane Provisional Market. Negotiations have been conducted with vendors and Cheong hopes residents will be mentally prepared for the temporary relocation.

The government first proposed the refurbishment of the Red Market in January 2018. It was set to commence in September 2018 at the earliest. However, difficulties in achieving consensus between the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Cultural Affairs Bureau regarding the market’s internal structure halted the project.

In 2019, the two bureaus agreed to use reinforced concrete to support the market’s internal structure. AL