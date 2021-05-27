Gov’t to continually roll out promotions in Shanghai to attract tourists

The Macau SAR is again set to host a mega roadshow in Shanghai to entice visitors to visit the city, which has been described as a “healthy, safe and quality destination.”

According to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Macao Week in Shanghai” roadshow will be held from June 3 to 7, with gastronomic promotions, Macau tourism and MICE presentation seminars, business matching and networking events to promote its diverse elements of “tourism +”.

The event seeks to attract Mainland visitors for travel and spending in Macau to spur tourism and economic revival.

During the roadshow, spectators can enjoy wonderful performances scheduled at the main stage, including a Lion Dance, Dragon Dance, Portuguese Folk Dance and Wing Chun Martial Arts, all of which are inscribed on the Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of the SAR.

Over RMB110 million worth of special travel offers on air tickets, hotel accommodation, dining and other tourism products will be on sale at the roadshow and relevant platforms.

The organizer will also roll out an extensive promotional campaign for the Macao Week in Shanghai through various online and offline platforms while leveraging the wide influence of different key opinion leaders (KOLs) from the Mainland.

Meanwhile, the MGTO, Bellagio by MGM Shanghai and MGM Macau will together roll out a gastronomic promotion from June 4 to 17 that will “radiate Macau’s glamour as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.”

The Macao Week in Shanghai will unfold a mega roadshow along the Yuanmingyuan Road Pedestrian Street at Waitanyuan, Huangpu District.