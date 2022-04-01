Gov’t to distribute MOP8,000 in next consumption cards

The third round of the electronic consumer cards (e-vouchers) will be distributed in May and will hold a total value of around MOP8,000, according to the spokesperson of the Executive Council, André Cheong.

According to the official, the Executive Council has already greenlighted the bill amending the year’s budget, where the SAR will distribute MOP5.9 billion in the new round, with MOP1.3 billion subsidizing household water and energy consumption.

Cheong said that further information regarding the next round of e-voucher subsidy scheme will be announced by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong.

In the recent plenary session where Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng was present to answer questions from lawmakers, he disclosed that he expects the consumption stimulus measure to be implemented by May, after the amendment to the Annual Budget.

The reason that details of the scheme are still yet to be announced is that the Annual Budget needs to be amended and the amendments will then need to be passed by the parliament.

Last year, a total of MOP5.27 billion was approved under the consumer e-cards, bringing MOP8.24 billion into the market in the first round of consumption.

The government has recorded a deficit of MOP125 billion in the past three years of budgets.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government issued two rounds of e-vouchers, each round worth MOP8,000, to all local residents, aiming to stimulate the economy.