Gov’t to establish anti-fraud hotline for university students

The government is launching an anti-fraud publicity and education project aimed at university students following the increasing number of fraud cases. Nearly half of the telephone fraud cases opened by the Judiciary Police (PJ) in the first quarter of this year involved college students being defrauded. Kong Chi Meng, director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), said that the bureau will distribute anti-fraud information through email and pop-up windows on campus web pages among other strategies, as well as establish anti-fraud hotlines for college students by the PJ.

