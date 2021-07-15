Gov’t to fast-track Yat Yuen Canidrome redevelopment

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has confirmed in a written reply that the authorities will expedite plans to overhaul the land plot containing the Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome — a former greyhound racing stadium — for public use.

The DSEDJ vows to act in accordance with the Urban Master Plan 2020-2040 to design “the planning for various public facilities.”

DSEDJ’s remarks came in response to an earlier question from lawmaker Ella Lei, who urged the government to reinstate the original plan to transform the land into a site for educational institutions. This move would help resolve the long-standing predicament that most schools on the podiums of buildings have been facing, namely a shortage of space, she said.

In response, the DSEDJ stated that it has tried its best to improve the environments in non-tertiary institutions. For instance, the authorities have constantly reached out to educational institutions to discuss “appropriate solutions” and undertake phases of improvement works.

Currently, there are 11 “podium schools” facing space shortages in Macau. One of which has already begun its expansion, slated to be completed by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, another “podium school” was granted a land concession, with the construction of a new building underway.

Considering an increased birth rate from 2010 to 2014, Lei said that there is a pressing need for the government to plan for additional educational facilities to accommodate the anticipated increase in student numbers.

On that count, the DSEDJ affirms that it has been constantly monitoring the annual birth rate in Macau and estimating student numbers in advance. It added that the authorities would not “blindly expand the education system” by taking advantage of public money and educational resources.

The Macau government reclaimed the field at the Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome in 2018. In August that year, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) proposed to use the field for social, cultural, and recreational purposes, as well as for school construction.

At the end of 2018, the government stated that it would set aside 8,000 square meters of the field solely for education facilities, with four schools expected to relocate there.

However, authorities backpedaled on the plan in May 2020, saying that the proposed use of the land plot required further review after the Urban Master Plan 2020-2040 was officially launched.

However, Lei argued that the public consultation did not include many mentions of the Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome.