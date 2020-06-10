Gov’t to hold internship program for graduates

The SAR government is launching an internship program to assist local university graduates.

Yesterday, Labour Affairs Bureau director Wong Chi Hong disclosed that the program is scheduled to start at the end of this month.

The program is targeted at approximately 7,000 university graduates. However, there are only 1,800 vacancies.

Banks, Macao Water, CEM, and more governmental exclusive concessionaires and companies are providing the opportunities.

Each internship is three months long. Students will receive either 50 patacas per hour or 8,000 patacas per month, paid by the concerned companies.

According to the local government’s statistics, Macau’s latest unemployment rate is 2.2%.

Wong said that the SAR government is highly concerned about the growth of unemployment, adding that most of the job losses were recorded within the tourism and catering sector due to the drop in the number of visitors.

As of April this year, Macau recorded a reduction of 7,900 non-local workers. These workers were mostly from the construction and retail sectors.

The local government has also launched paid training programs, claiming to have helped 246 people find employment since the start of the measure. JZ