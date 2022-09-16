Gov’t to host employment fair offering 1,000 vacancies

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) will host a youth employment fair at The Venetian Macao on October 8 and 9, offering nearly 1,000 vacant positions, the bureau has announced.

Nearly 60 entities from Macau and Hengqin have signed up to participate in the event, across industries such as leisure and entertainment, retail, finance, technology development, catering and construction, among others.

They are set to offer vacancies in a range of areas, including financial analysis, transport services, professional engineering, banking, hotel, docent services and retail sales.

For peripheral support, booths will be set up to provide assistance to jobseekers in terms of career planning, aptitude training, social security and youth entrepreneurship. Mock interviews and résumé writing workshops will also be offered to jobseekers.

Jobseekers can also submit their curriculum vitae via the DSAL website prior to the fair.

With the theme of ‘Youth Employment Starts Here and Now’, the DSAL said that it hopes the event will build between young people and enterprises in Macau a job-matching and communication platform, where youths can foster career development and enterprises can conduct on-site interviews to recruit the talent they need for their business.

The fair will be organized in collaboration with the Macao New Chinese Youth Association and the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau, the DSAL added. AL