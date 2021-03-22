Gov’t to optimize criticized e-voucher scheme

The government is slated to optimize issuance of vouchers via locally-recognised electronic payment platforms.

This comes after several local groups have called for the government to improve the forthcoming e-voucher scheme, part of the third round of stimulus package.

Many social media users have also expressed similar sentiments regarding the scheme since its announcement on March 15. A significant number were not happy with the complicated model of the scheme, as well as the spend-for-reward model of the shopping incentive.

On Sunday, lawmaker Au Kam San will lead a demonstration to call for a change to the scheme. The Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association has already submitted a letter to the Chief Executive expressing the group’s dissatisfaction.

On Saturday, in a statement, the Government Information Bureau announced, “The Secretary for Economy and Finance and his team have met recently with representatives of community associations in a bid to garner their opinions regarding the e-voucher proposal.

The proposal was put forward as part of a 2021 scheme aiming to support employment and stabilize the economy. “The government is aware that members of the public had varied views regarding the e-voucher proposal.”

However, the government added that the 2021 scheme, as a whole, “takes as its reference point the new economic model in the region. This includes boosting the internal cycle, particularly in relation to encouraging domestic demand,” while last year’s priority had been to prevent stagnation of the economy. LV