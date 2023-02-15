Gov’t to optimize seniors’ residence project based on public concerns

The SAR government has launched a pilot plan for developing senior housing units and will continue to “optimize access conditions, unit design, building supporting facilities” in response to feedback from the community.

This is in response to the opinions gathered on the design of the economic housing for senior citizens.

The government set up an exhibition area and demonstration units for the apartments on the third floor of the second phase of the Mong-Ha public housing in mid-2021. There were 13,565 visits between July 13 and February 13, 2023.

At present, planning applicants must be permanent residents of the SAR aged 65 years or older and who are able to take care of themselves at home.

Factors such as the applicant’s family structure and living conditions are considered as part of a comprehensive admission process.

Criteria for admission and allocation of units will be established through administrative regulations, which are expected to be completed this year.

In terms of unit design, the authorities have also considered opinions and revised the design accordingly. Adjustments made include changes to the types of equipment in the unit, focusing on items that contribute to the safety and personal support of older residents. Showers have also been added, catering to differing levels of need with a barrier-free design.

Meanwhile, construction of apartment foundations at the Avenida do Nordeste has been completed, and the tower is now being built. It is estimated the overall construction of the building will be completed by the end of 2023. It will be put into service in 2024.

There are a total of 1,815 residential units in the apartment block, and each residential unit is equipped with basic household equipment. Staff Reporter