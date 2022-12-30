Gov’t to proceed with New Year events

A music gala set for New Year’s Eve will continue as no musicians have reported feeling unwell so far, Leong Wai Man, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), told local media yesterday.

The New Year’s Eve event will be held at the Sai Van Lake Square, near the Macau Tower.

Leong said that 1,000 additional seats will be placed at the venue to cater to concert goers. Additional standing areas will be allotted in consideration of possible absence of ticket holders due to health conditions.

During the past Christmas period, photos were posted on social media platforms depicting empty seats at the music gala, also held at the Sai Van Lake Square by the IC. Back then, many residents fell ill from the coronavirus.

This coming January, the IC will launch a new initiative at the Ruins of St Paul’s, which will allow participants to get a glimpse of the actual St Paul’s Cathedral with the help of virtual reality technologies.

Leong also said the San Ma Lo pedestrian-only event will be staged during the coming Lunar New Year period.

At the same occasion, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the MGTO, said there will be three fireworks displays to be held on Jan. 24, 28 and Feb. 5.

She also said last night, Macau welcomed the first Hong Kong tour group since border restrictions began in 2020.