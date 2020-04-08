Gov’t to start accepting applications for salary subsidy today

The application period for the salary subsidy scheme administered by the government for the first quarter of 2020, subsidizing employees over age 40, among other criteria, begins today and will run until May 4. This year’s scheme has been expanded to cover non- permanent residents as well.

A criterion is that the applicant must be an employee holding a Macau permanent or non- permanent resident identity card obtained on or before December 31 last year. To establish employment status, payments to the Social Security Fund should be current.

Furthermore, applicants who work in manufacturing or in the export of textiles, clothing or leather goods must have worked for at least 128 hours per month during the first quarter of the year. Applicants from other industries must have worked for at least 152 hours per month during that period.

Registrants who are residents with a special needs status with the Social Welfare Bureau are eligible for the scheme if they have also been registered as employed with the Social Security Fund, hold a Macau ID issued on or by December 31, 2019, and have worked for at least 128 hours per month in the first quarter, regardless of their industry.

Application forms can be obtained at the Financial Services Bureau and a number of government public service centers. Additionally, the Macao Federation of Trade Unions and the Macau Neighborhood Association are distributing forms at some of their offices. AL