Gov’t to terminate contract with urban renewal study company

The government will terminate the contract for a study on urban renewal earlier than planned, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário said yesterday on the sidelines of a meeting with the Urban Renewal Committee (CRU).

According to Rosário, the work conducted by the company thus far is already sufficient. The last phase of the contract included a public consultation, which the government held back in 2019.

“We are going to stop this contract as what is missing is the public consultation. However, we already did that back in 2019,” the Secretary said.

Rosário said that the amount the government will have to pay to terminate the contract early has yet to be determined. However, he said, “Certainly, it will be less than the amount originally established for the whole contract.”

Back in September 2018, the government signed a contract with Deloitte Serviços Consultadoria Limitada to conduct the urban renewal study. The government received only two proposals in response to the tender. The winning bid proposed to conduct the work in 120 days for MOP14.5 million, while the second bid from PricewaterhouseCoopers (Macau) Limitada proposed to conduct the work in 220 days for MOP7 million.

The next step is to proceed to the legal production of the Urban Renewal Law, with the Secretariat under the leadership of Rosário having passed on the results of the study as a contribution to the production of that law. The law will be under the responsibility of a different Secretariat.

Construction of temporary and exchange houses proceeds swiftly

Addressing the second topic on the CRU meeting agenda, the Secretary said that he was pleased with the fact that the construction of temporary and exchange houses on urban renewal was proceeding swiftly.

“I think the project is good and as far as I know, if the construction work has not yet started, it will do so very soon. So I think the process is moving forward swiftly,” he said.