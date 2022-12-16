Gov’t to turn San Ma Lo into festive fair

Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, more commonly known as San Ma Lo, will be transformed into a festive fair on Dec. 24 and 25, local media reports.

According to a report yesterday by public broadcaster Radio Macau’s Portuguese channel, “the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is planning to close Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro to traffic […] on Dec. 24 and 25.”

Blocking roads to motor traffic and transforming them to pedestrian access only is not unheard of in Macau. The Hong Kung Night Market held on a section of Rua de Cinco de Outubro is another example of this practice.

However, blocking the arguably most important avenue on the peninsula – if not in the city – has not been done before. The avenue is the direct link between the central business district of Praia Grande and the traditional livelihood district of Inner Harbour.

According to the same Radio Macau report, the avenue will be the venue of a Christmas market offering food and beverages as well as exhibitions of artworks and other elements. The IC has requested collaboration from casino operators and other business entities as well. AL