Gov’t to ‘unswervingly’ safeguard national security in 2023

The Macau government will continue to safeguard national security in the coming year, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said Tuesday when delivering a policy address for the fiscal year 2023.

Reviewing the work done in 2022 regarding national security legislation, enforcement and campaigns, Ho said the SAR government will make “full efforts to continue advancing the amendment of the law on safeguarding national security in Macau” and its supporting legislation in 2023, implement the enforcement mechanism, and support advisers to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the SAR in performing their duties.

In the meantime, the SAR government will step up capacity building for identifying and responding to security trends, risks and threats in various areas, and prevent, stop and punish any activity that undermines social stability in Macau and the country at large, he noted.

Efforts will also be made to continuously carry out campaigns and education on the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, the Basic Law of the Macau SAR and the law on safeguarding national security in the SAR, Ho added.

He also pledged to systematically prevent and crack down on criminal activities, and deepen cooperation with neighboring regions on police affairs. MDT/Xinhua