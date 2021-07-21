Gov’t, Transmac see no link between schedule and drivers’ deaths

The “4-4 shift” has been practiced for three decades, and no driver who is on such shift has had any negative feedback, Lam Hin San, director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT), said yesterday.

The transport official was interviewed on the sidelines of a Traffic Council meeting.

The 4-4 shift is a special shift for bus drivers. The name stems from the requirement for drivers to work four hours in the morning and another four in the afternoon, with a certain number of hours for break in between. The actual work hours may vary.

This year, so far, two drivers on this shift passed away suddenly. Lam disclosed that of the 1,400 bus drivers in Macau, about 20% are on the 4-4 shift. He said he was saddened by the demise of the two drivers.

In addition, he said the government is open to discussions on reviewing and improving the special shift.

Meanwhile, Lei Kai Kin, deputy general manager of Transmac, said that investigations showed the two drivers had had enough rest. He added that he personally does not think there is any connection between the deaths and the alleged lack of rest during the shift. He stressed that no driver on this shift was forced to work more than 13 hours in a row. AL