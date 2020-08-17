Gov’t unveils leisure area in Taipa repurposing thousands of old tires

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has unveiled the details of a brand-new leisure area to be built in Taipa, which will repurpose thousands of old tires under an eco-friendly initiative.

The 19,000 square meter leisure and activities park is included in the group of projects that the government wants to provide more public facilities for citizens, as detailed in this year’s Policy Address.

The new facility is to be located in between the Nova Taipa residential area and the Nam San Garden apartment building and will also serve as the first public facility in Macau to make use of waste elements such as vehicle tires, giving them a new life in an eco-friendly manner, the IAM said in a statement.

The government decided upon this type of structure after referencing tire parks which exist in several cities in Europe, the U.S., Japan, and mainland China, and which have been well-received by the populations in those regions.

EIGHT RECREATIONAL AREAS

According to the information disclosed by the IAM, the new leisure area will comprise of a total of eight distinct divisions, including Tire Paradise, the Lawn family area, Happiness Hill, Water and Sand World, a skating area, a sports fields area and two tracks – one for running and another for scooters.

In Tire Paradise, which is located in the center of the park, there will be several elements built out of old tires in different sizes, shapes, and colors, to be used as a playground. The IAM noted that these elements would include technological features to allow check-ins on social media platforms.

The Lawn family area and Happiness Hill are intended to be used by families and younger children, and will include several decorative and interactive elements, as well as swings.

In Water and Sand World, there will be two distinct zones. At the top will be a large sand pool and a spiral pyramid with a water fountain. The bottom area will be comprised of a combination of tires and the sand pool, using two large stone slides and a ramp in which the touch and feel of elements will be the main focus.

Directed at older children and teenagers, the skate area aims to stimulate interest in beginner- and intermediate-level skaters who will be able to practice their skills in a controlled environment.

Together with the skating area, there will be several sports fields, named Happiness Fields, including a football pitch as well as basketball, volleyball, and badminton courts.

The surrounding areas will also include some physical exercise machines, pebble paths, shaded corridors and benches.

The last two areas are the running track and the children’s scooter track. These have a length of around 660 meters and will be separated by a low railing made out of tires to create a protective barrier, ensuring the safety of passersby and users.

In the park, in addition to preserving the original trees and shrubs, other plants will also be introduced, increasing the number of green areas in that part of the city.

Natural and artificial shelters will also be built to provide comfort to park users. The IAM informed that there will be kiosks, vending machines, and esplanades to complement the facilities, as well as toilet facilities and breastfeeding rooms.

IAM guarantees the safety of tire use

One of the main features of this new leisure area is the use of thousands of old tires in the construction of the park and several of its structural and entertaining elements.

The idea, which came from a collaboration between the IAM and the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), aims not only to use old tires that would otherwise end up in the incinerator plant, but also to use them as a valuable resource.

In response to concerns, the IAM and the DSPA have said that they will have a careful selection process for the tires in order to ensure that they are not degrading.

According to the bureaus, the tires will be carefully cleaned and disinfected. Any potentially dangerous objects will be removed and a final polishing treatment will be performed.

The bureaus also noted that measures to avoid water accumulation inside the tires will be enforced and that the park will be subjected to periodic inspections and maintenance. If necessary, any tires that are considered faulty will be replaced to ensure hygiene and safety.