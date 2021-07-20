Gov’t urged to refine application for economic housing

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok is urging the government to refine the current application procedures for the economic housing, after some employers have proved uncooperative and unwilling to provide the necessary documents their staff need to apply for the government housing.

In a written query submitted to the government, Leong said it is common for applicants to lose their chance to secure an economic housing apartment because they have failed to hand in documents deemed necessary for the application.

Leong said he has received complaints from applicants because their employers did not provide them with the certificate of income proof, which is one of the crucial documents needed for the application for economic housing.

The government only accepts the income proof submitted by employers, rather than alternatives like bank statements.

Leong emphasized that employers have the obligation to help staff prepare the certificate, even for those who no longer work for them,.

In view of this, he urged the government to come up with some support or approaches to assist those aspiring applicants who do cannot get hold of income proof from their current or former employers.

He also suggested that the government consider requesting employers to provide income proof upon the resignation of employees.