Gov’t urges Taiwan to help Macau students amid worsening pandemic

The SAR government is seeking assistance from the Taiwan government to help the “several thousand Macau residents studying in Taiwan” amidst the worsening pandemic situation on the island.

The government’s plea for help was delivered on May 17 to Taiwan authorities via a letter sent by the Macao Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan.

As stated in the letter, the worsening epidemic condition in Taiwan “had caused anxiety and perplexed the several thousand Macau residents studying in Taiwan, as well as their parents.”

Some Macau students in Taiwan expressed concerns that some problems regarding schooling, healthcare and everyday life may go unaddressed.

The Macau government is calling on Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council to “pay close attention to ensure Macau residents’ demands were dealt with properly and to protect their rights while in the Taiwan region.”

Yesterday, on May 18, Taiwan registered 240 domestically transmitted cases of Covid-19 and two additional deaths. It marks the fourth consecutive day of Taiwan recording a daily locally-transmitted tally of over 100. Taipei City and New Taipei City were the most affected regions.

The rapidly surging number of cases prompted the Taiwan government to suspend schooling across all institutions from today until May 28.

807 students to return in May-Aug

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) is now proactively collecting up-to-date data and examining the intention of Macau students in Taiwan to return to the city, deputy director of the DSEDJ Teng Sio Hong informed the media yesterday.

According to the latest statistics compiled by the bureau, around 807 Macau students in Taiwan claimed they are planning to return to Macau between May and August. Among them, 300 are intending to return in June and July. Approximately 260 Macau students have already purchased air tickets to the city on their own.

Teng pledged that the DSEDJ would continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation in Taiwan and liaise with corresponding government departments and organizations in order to offer assistance to affected students.

Another cohort of some 300 Macau students overseas, most of whom are in the U.K. and Portugal, plan to return to Macau in June and July.