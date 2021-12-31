Gov’t wants seniors to use online platform for proof of life

The government wants senior citizens currently receiving pensions to use the My Government Account system to provide their annual proof of life, the authorities announced this week in a joint press conference held by five public services.

Through the use of this online system, authorities are seeking to facilitate the proof of life process. Users would need to provide information just once per year, which would be immediately valid as proof across three public services: the Social Security Fund (FSS), Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) and Pension Fund (FP).

The online proof of life process will launch at 9 a.m. on January 1, 2022, with the government partnering with several associations and social services institutions to assist seniors in creating and managing their accounts, and completing the proof of life process. Temporary service stations in a number of locations will be established as part of the effort.

A system that does not require pensioners to register in person will not only assist people residing in Macau with completing the process, but will also facilitate the participation of those currently outside of Macau. The new online system was tested and implemented for the first time last year.

Creation of account, proof of life abroad

According to data disclosed by the government, due to the new feature of completing proof of life using a “single account,” the service recorded around 110,000 proof of life records made electronically in 2021 for the first time, of which around 43,000 were made online. The rest were completed at self-service kiosks.

This year the government aims to increase participation via a single account, no longer requiring people to travel to undergo the process.

According to the government, last year over 10,000 proofs of life from abroad were completed using the My Government Account system, comprising over 60% of all proofs from abroad.

Beneficiaries abroad need only create and access their account and enable facial recognition on their mobile phone to complete proof of life – a three step process. Spouses and any first-degree relatives (parents or children) of the beneficiary who have their own account can also assist the beneficiary in carrying out process.

Additionally, the system also provides SMS notification functions, allowing beneficiaries to receive a confirmation SMS and check their status at any time.

More information about the registration and procedure can be found on the IAS website.