Gov’t will consider establishing other rail routes if needed: DSAT 

The SAR government will consider the possibility of establishing other light rapid transit routes based on the “actual situation”, according to the Transport Bureau (DSAT).

In response to a query made by Lawmaker Lei Chan U, DSAT director Lam Hin San stated that the authorities will progressively advance the construction progress of Barra station, which will be connected with the Taipa Line, the Seac Pai Van Line, the Hengqin Line, and the East Line.

“As far as other routes go, the government will study the possibility in due course, based on the actual situations in Macau,” Lam stated in a written reply.

He also said that the Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation will work in line with the government’s policy to enhance its ticketing system.

Macau currently has only one light rail route, the Taipa Line, which began operation in 2019. It has a total length of approximately 9.3 km and a total of 11 stations. HT