Gov’t working on digital identity

Digital identity (ID) cards of users of government’s One Account app are being constructed to facilitate a faster app experience, Deputy Director Ng Wai Han of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) disclosed yesterday.

The disclosure was made to a press conference held to announce new functions within the app.

In response to questions about the digital ID card, the public administration official recapped that legal review is a prerequisite for the functionality.

However, she added that the bureau was working on the technical development that would facilitate the creation of a digital identity for One Account users. The aim of this function is to allow users to use this form of identity, or personal data stored on the app’s servers, to process applications or service request on the app.

In addition, Ng disclosed that her bureau had been in contact with various other bureaus to determine suitable scenarios for the digital identity function. The official is confident that the functionality will be available within this year.

The digital identity function can be used for border clearance, the official said.

She also emphasized that digital identity and digital ID card are not mutually exclusive, highlighting that the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) will continue issuing physical ID cards, with the latest batch starting to roll out this year.

Another question was raised regarding the patient subsidy rush at Social Security Fund (FSS) counters earlier this year. About that time, the FSS discretely but abruptly reminded Covid-19 patients that they would be eligible for the fund’s patient subsidy. The reminder was not even posted on the fund’s website and the application process was fully offline.

In response, Ng pointed out that the rush was an exception as there were “not many times there would be so many people applying for the subsidy at the same time.” She said that SAFP and DSS had worked together on providing service digitization, and that digitized applications for the patient subsidy was on the cards.

Meanwhile, the SAFP announced several new service providers on the One Account app.

Three private universities, namely the Macau University of Science and Technology, the City University of Macau and the University of St. Joseph, have migrated their physical student IDs to the app, joining three public universities.

Users can also sign up for events held by the Macao Science Center using the app. The government has also started recruiting volunteers for the National Games in 2025 using the app. Realtors and registered accountants will also be able to record their licenses on the app.