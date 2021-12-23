Gov’t’s gastronomy promotional video wins UNWTO accolade

The promotional video created by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), “Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2021 – Preserving Macanese Cuisine,” was awarded in the category of “Tourism and the Decade of Action” for the Asia-Pacific Region in the 2021 UNWTO Tourism Video Competition. The promotional video was released on Sustainable Gastronomy Day, June 18 this year. The video features MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Chef of Macao Institute for Tourism Studies Educational Restaurant Hans Lee Rasmussen, Macanese Chefs Florita Alves and Otilia Novo, and a number of aspiring chefs. They collectively shared their views on sustainable gastronomy and on how to keep Macanese cuisine relevant for future generations.

CE reports to Beijing on gov’t works

The Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng will travel to Beijing on a four-day visit to report to state leaders about the government’s works and on the policy blueprint for next year. While in the capital, the CE will meet with officials from ministries and committees of the central government. The Chief-of-Office of the CE’s Office Hoi Lai Fong will accompany Ho on his duty visit. While the CE is in Beijing, the Secretary for Administration and Justice Andre Cheong Weng Chon will be Acting Chief Executive.