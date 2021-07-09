Gov’t’s total revenue in H1 down 27.7% year-on-year

In the first six months of this year, the government collected an aggregate revenue of MOP 49.04 billion, down 27.7% year-over-year, according to the latest figures compiled by the Finance Bureau.

Of total revenue in the first half (H1) of 2021, around MOP26.29 billion was from Current Revenue, a 2.17% drop from the same period last year.

The remaining MOP22.75 billion was from Capital Revenue, which plunged by 44.5% year-over-year.

Out of the Current Revenue sub-segments, gaming revenue contributed a total of MOP 19.64 billion, representing 74.7% of the total. This figure is a 9.8% decline from H1 in 2020.

As far as expenditure goes, the government made an aggregate expenditure of MOP43.76 billion, down approximately 1.9% from the same period last year. Among this expenditure, Current and Capital Expenditure accounted for 87.1% and 12.9% of the total, respectively.

In terms of Current Expenditure, spending on the “transfer, funding and subsidies” segment was MOP27.55 billion, down 10.9% from H1 last year.

For Capital Expenditure, the Investment Plan (PIDDA) totaled MOP5.579 billion, up 108.0% year-on-year. HT