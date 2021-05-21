GP museum to open in June

The Macao Grand Prix Museum will officially open in June. From today, admission tickets can be purchased online 30 days in advance and up to one day before the visit. The museum provides complimentary public guided tours in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English. Each guided tour lasts about 45 minutes. The Museum is closed on Tuesdays, and normal opening hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for June 1 when they will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Applications for research grant open

The Academic Research Grant application is open from now until May 3, the Cultural Affairs Bureau has announced in a statement. Offered annually, the grant aims to encourage original academic research on the culture of Macau and on the cultural exchange between Macau, mainland China and other countries. Local or overseas holders of doctorate degrees with proven academic research experience and local or overseas researchers with sufficient research experience and recognized academic accomplishments are eligible to apply for the grant.