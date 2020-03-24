Grand Lapa Hotel designated eighth medical observation venue

The Macau government has announced it will temporarily utilize the Grand Lapa Hotel as the eighth property designated for medical observation. The Grand Lapa Hotel is situated on Avenida da Amizade on the Macau peninsula and has a total supply of 435 rooms.

The addition of the latest property raises the total supply of hotel rooms available for medical observation to 2,182.

The Government will continue to look for more hotels that can be converted into venues of medical observation, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Macao Government Tourism Office.

Before designating a hotel for this purpose, the health authorities carry out a strict evaluation of the venue, including an on-site inspection of its ventilation system. DB