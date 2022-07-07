Grand Lisboa lockdown traps 500 people

500 people are locked in at Grand Lisboa as the hotel was cordoned off Tuesday afternoon following the discovery of 13 cases in the property.

The hotel will only possibly reopen after July 11.

Grand Lisboa maintains “close communication with relevant government department,” SJM Resorts announced in a statement.

The government has arranged for disinfection and cleaning of the premises.

“In relation to the designation of red code zone on premise, proper care has been extended to all affected employees, guests and tenants, which includes accommodation and three daily meals,” the operator stated.

Meanwhile, the hotel also arranges delivery of essentials to those affected as sent by families and friends in accordance with government precautionary guidelines.

“Grand Lisboa will continue to implement strict containment measures, as the health and safety of all guests and employees represent its top priorities. In the face of the pandemic, Grand Lisboa stays united to fight the virus with the Macau community,” it added.

Four Seasons, One Central shops cordoned off

Three floors of the Shoppes at Four Seasons were also locked down after another cluster was found. On Monday, authorities closed down the first floor of the mall as 40 Covid-19 cases have been linked to its staff. Retail employees, security and maintenance staff are not permitted to go to work.

The relevant employees are also required to undergo four nucleic acid tests, and shops will only reopen once all staff present a negative result.

Also, One Central shopping mall was ordered to close yesterday after at least six staff tested positive for the virus.