Grand Prix Museum postpones opening to second half of 2020

The renovated and expanded Macau Grand Prix Museum will not open its doors to the public during the first half of this year as previously announced by the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

In a reply to the Times, the MGTO confirmed that the museum opening would be postponed until the second half of the year.

“The Macao Grand Prix Museum is now slated to open in the second half of 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the MGTO said in its written reply to the Times, confirming information that was aired during this year’s government policy address.

According to the latest estimates, the renovation and upgrade of the museum will cost more than 830 million patacas.

The museum closed its doors temporarily on July 1, 2017 for the renovation and expansion of the facility. At the time, the government forecast that it would reopen by November 2018.

Besides the delay and the fact that the works have taken more than double the forecast time to complete, the final budget has approximately tripled from initial amount that was stated in 2016, when the project was presented (about 300 million patacas).