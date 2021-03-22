Grand Prix Museum | Ticketing system to go online today

The long-overdue Macao Grand Prix Museum, now six times larger than its former venue upon the completion of the expansion project, has initiated its trial operation period. Today, the museum’s ticketing system will go online for visitors.

The debut unveiling of the museum, prior to the trial operation, was organized for Macau’s media delegation by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) on March 19.

Director of the MGTO Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes revealed at the media briefing that the authorities will coordinate the opening of the museum with the MOP120 million domestic travel scheme, part of the government’s third round of stimulus packages.

“We are now in discussion with local accommodation industry and other [tourism-related] sectors to pursue some partnerships, to launch some combo tourism packages comprising both accommodation and museum ticket offerings,” Fernandes told the media.

The total cost for the renovation of the museum amounted to approximately MOP479 million, Deputy Director Ricky Hoi revealed. This brakes down to MOP379 million in expansion construction, MOP69 million in hardware facilities & supporting services and MOP30 million in exhibits.

The museum final costs are a significant saving of public money given the government’s proposed budget of MOP830 million, itself revised from the preliminary budget of around MOP300 million.

The expanded venue consists of a total floor area of around 16,000 square meters. The museum can now accept a “reasonable” visitor flow of 568 persons at a time, and 2,272 daily. Each visit will be limited to two hours.

However, in accordance with the social distancing guidance of the Health Bureau, the upper visitation limits for each time and every day will be halved for the time being, he stressed.

The four-story museum features interactive experiences, brighter lighting, a new escalator, a spiral staircase and Macau’s first six-ton machine-room-less lift glass lift, designed to transport motor exhibits from the basement car park to the museum floor.

The museum is eco-conscious in its design, equipped with energy management systems and 446 solar panels on rooftops. In addition, it provides a series of all-inclusive facilities, such as a tactile exhibits zone and an induction loop system for patrons with visual and hearing impairment to have a barrier-free touring experience.

Some facilities, including two race simulators and several wax sculptures of racers, have not opened yet. These facilities require the skills of technicians from Hong Kong and other places to assemble and maintain, who, Hoi explained, have been unable to come to Macau due to travel restrictions.

When asked if the Grand Prix museum would offer free admission to Macau ID holders during the trial period due to the financial strain of the pandemic, Fernandes said there is no plan to provide complimentary tickets for local residents. She added that the new experience will be worth the price.



The general public can register and schedule their visits via the online booking system for weekends and public holidays in April, and across the entire month of May.

During the trial operation period in April and May, the ticket price for each Macau ID holder and non-Macau resident will be MOP20 and MOP40, respectively. Children aged 12 and under and elderly people 65 and above, among some other groups, will be granted free admission.

Since the museum’s founding in 1993 in commemoration of the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Macau Grand Prix, it has undergone one other renovation and expansion in 2003. This year marks its second and largest upgrade by far, Fernandes said.

The museum was closed in July 2017 for refurbishment. The Museum was originally slated to open at the end of 2018. However, it had been pushed back several times due to technical issues and the pandemic.