Grand Prix | Porsche Carrera Cup back on track for the first time since 2013

The 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia (PCCA) is back on the city’s legendary Guia Circuit from November 19 to 21 for the annual Macau Grand Prix.

The last time the PCCA race was held in Macau was over two weekends in 2013 during the 60th Grand Prix special edition, which also marked the 50th anniversary of the PCCA event.

According to reports, the latest Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) is set to make its maiden appearance during the city’s annual event.

Alexandre Gibot, managing director of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific Ltd, said: “Porsche Carrera Cup Asia presented by AximTrade has enjoyed an excellent season in 2021, with the new 992 car a huge success.”

“Racing at Macau is a massive honour for the series and I’m delighted to see the championship return to the incredible Guia Circuit. The Macau GP is always a fantastic event and I know that it will be amazing once again this year. I’m looking forward to seeing the PCCA cars and drivers racing around the track, putting on a great show for the fans,” he added.

The Guia Circuit measures 6.2 kilometres in length and contains 19 corners.

As cited in a report by Daily Sports Car, in addition to the PCCA’s usual Pro, Pro-Am and Am driver classes, there will be an additional category for previous generation 991 cars.

The additional category gives Porsche Sports Cup China racers the opportunity to compete with the regular PCCA field, indicating that 991 and 992 cars will race on-track together for the first time, the report added.

On Wednesday, the Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng announced that Grand Prix will be held as usual this year.

The calendar of the PCCA shows that the race will be held for three days. This may mean that, this year, the Grand Prix could again be reduced to a three-day format, held over the weekend.