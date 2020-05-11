Grant Bowie resigns from MGM China top posts

MGM China has announced today (Monday) that Grant Bowie will retire from the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective May 31.

In a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the gaming operator revealed that Bowie had “decided not to extend his contract and elected to step down earlier to match with his personal retirement plans.”

Grant Bowie, who has been in Macau since 2003, will remain as Executive Director for an undetermined handover period. Bowie will also continue in an advisory role through December 31, 2022, the note to the exchange says.

More on this topic in tomorrow’s MDT edition.