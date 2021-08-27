Great Times | Awaken Creativity and Fun at MGM

MGM taps art and culture into your everyday life from an innovative point of view and awakens you with an adventure of creativity and fun.

Led by Mr. and Mrs. Lion, the adorable Lion Family by the famous artist Hung Yi has gathered together at the Spectacle at MGM COTAI and brought you a parent-child art party! Each animal sculpture is dressed in Western Pop Art style plus beautiful totem of Chinese folk customs and await you with various tasks at the “MGM Lion Party” activity. Children will explore the animal ecology along with stories of the Eastern and Western cultures while playing games, and are encouraged to use their wildest imagination during gameplays to clear mission with parents while meeting new friends. Completing the party challenges will win you limited-edition stickers and badges of the Lion Family, which are perfect mementos of priceless family moments.

Extend the fun and join us at the “Lion Mask Painting Workshop”, where all little artists will learn about the Lingnan culture through contemporary art and create their unique Lion Mask through painting techniques and their unlimited creativity. While in “Kids Imagination: 1, 2, 3 Rock Paper Scissors”, children will learn about the culture and stories behind the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms while creating their exclusive poetic landscape painting. Don’t forget to drop by at the “MGM Memory Card” workshop as well, it is where you can create your own memory card with the local artists specially invited to lead you to an artistry journey!

Create infinity sparks with aesthetics and creativity with your family and little artists!

For more information, please visit mgm.mo